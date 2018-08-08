Martyn Waghorn: Derby County complete signing of Ipswich Town striker

Martyn Waghorn spent two seasons at Rangers before joining Ipswich Town

Striker Martyn Waghorn has completed his transfer from Ipswich Town to Derby County on a three-year deal.

The 28-year-old moves to Pride Park for an undisclosed fee following one season with Ipswich, where he scored 16 goals in all competitions.

He becomes Frank Lampard's seventh summer signing at the Rams.

"He has been sought-after all summer and we've managed to bring him here, which is fantastic," Lampard said. "I think this is a big signing for us."

Waghorn has previously played for Sunderland, Charlton Athletic, Leicester City, Hull City, Millwall, Wigan Athletic and Rangers.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.