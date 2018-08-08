Jordan Hugill: West Ham striker joins Middlesbrough on loan

Jordan Hugill could make his debut for hometown club Boro against Birmingham on Saturday

Championship side Middlesbrough have signed West Ham striker Jordan Hugill on a season-long loan deal.

The 26-year-old has only made three substitute appearances for the Hammers since moving to London Stadium for a reported £10m in January.

Hugill - who was born in Middlesbrough - previously scored 30 goals in 114 appearances during three and a half years at Preston North End.

He started his career in non-league before joining Port Vale in 2013.

