A-Jay Leitch-Smith: Morecambe sign former Shrewsbury Town striker

A-Jay Leitch-Smith only played 21 games for Shrewsbury Town

Morecambe have signed striker A-Jay Leitch on a one-year-contract.

The 28-year-old was released by Shrewsbury at the end of last season, having spent most of the 2017-18 season on loan with Scottish side Dundee.

Boss Jim Bentley told the League Two club's website: "A-Jay's a player I've always been impressed with. I've tried to sign him a couple of years ago and I'm sure he'll do well.

"A-Jay is very experienced and is a good all-round footballer."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.