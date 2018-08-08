Under-20 Women's World Cup: Ghana suffer second defeat

Ghana's loss to the Netherlands was their second successive defeat in France

Ghana suffered a second straight defeat at the 2018 Women's under-20 World Cup in France, losing 4-0 to the Netherlands in Vannes on Wednesday.

An eleven minute goal-spree in the first half sealed a win for the Dutch who are on the verge of qualification to the quarter-finals.

Aniek Nouwen headed home after 21 minutes with Fenna Kalma scoring two more in quick succession.

Victoria Pelova added a fourth in the 80th minute to secure the victory.

The Netherlands went top of Group A with two wins out of two ahead of France's match against New Zealand later in the day.

Ghana's Black Princesses had hoped to kick-start their Group A campaign against the Dutch, after their 4-1 defeat to hosts France in their opening match.

There are four groups of four with the top two teams progressing to the quarter-final stage.

Ghana's last group game is against New Zealand on Sunday.