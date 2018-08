James Tavernier: West Brom submit bid for Rangers captain

From the section

James Tavernier scored a penalty in Rangers' draw with Aberdeen on Sunday

West Bromwich Albion have submitted a bid for Rangers captain James Tavernier.

Baggies manager Darren Moore wants to strengthen his squad before Thursday's 17:00 BST English transfer deadline.

The 26-year-old right-back signed a new three-and-a-half-year Ibrox contract in February and was appointed captain by boss Steven Gerrard last month.

Tavernier has been with Rangers since 2015, helping them win promotion to Scotland's top flight.