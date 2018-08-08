John McGinn: Aston Villa sign Hibs midfielder amid Celtic interest

Media playback is not supported on this device Watch Villa signing McGinn's Hibs highlights

John McGinn is determined to propel Aston Villa to the Premier League after completing a move from Hibernian.

The Scotland midfielder, 23, joined Steve Bruce's side for an undisclosed fee, penning a four-year deal.

McGinn revealed a trip to Villa Park helped convince him the move was right, amid persistent interest from Celtic.

"It's been a crazy few days, but I sat in the stand at Villa Park and I could imagine myself playing out there. It felt right," he said.

"It's a Premier League club and deserves to be there. Everyone in the Championship has that aim. For some of them, it's a fantasy, but here there is a real ambition that it could happen.

"We're under no illusions, but the way the club is going is something that's great to be a part of."

McGinn, a Scottish League Cup winner with St Mirren in 2013, joined Hibs from the Paisley side two years later.

He helped the Edinburgh club end their 114-year wait to lift the Scottish Cup in 2016, and was part of the team that clinched promotion to the top flight the following season.

Last term, McGinn was an influential presence in the Hibs midfield as Neil Lennon's side finished fourth on their return to the Premiership, amassing a record points haul in the process.

He earned his Scotland debut in a friendly against Denmark in 2016 and has won nine caps.

Lennon said McGinn leaves Easter Road "with everyone's best wishes".

"He's been absolutely superb on and off the pitch," the Hibs boss said. "He's a joy to work with and I've really enjoyed watching him play.

"Hibs have been very good for him, and John has been very good for Hibs, and we wish him all the best."

'Rodgers will be fuming' - analysis

Former Celtic goalkeeper Pat Bonner on BBC Radio Scotland

If McGinn was one of [Celtic manager] Brendan Rodgers' main targets, he will be absolutely fuming. To allow that to happen and not put a deal through - he could have done it two or three weeks ago. I would have loved to have seen McGinn under Rodgers for a few years. He certainly would have learned the game.

Former Celtic striker Scott McDonald on BBC Radio Scotland

He's well-suited to the Championship. It's perfect for him to go and establish himself and move on from there. I think maybe he has got a bit fed up of waiting [for Celtic] and then the wages that are probably being thrown at him down there as well.