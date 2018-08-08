Jordan Williams: Barnsley sign Huddersfield Town defender

Jordan Williams' only senior appearance for Huddersfield came in the League Cup against Rotherham in August 2017

Barnsley have signed defender Jordan Williams from Premier League side Huddersfield for an undisclosed fee.

The 18-year-old England Under-17 and U-18 international has signed a four-contract with the League One team.

He played just one game for the Terriers, but made 14 appearances for Bury during a loan spell last season.

Head coach Daniel Stendel told the club website: "He's very fast and clever. This is the type of player that can play how we want to play."

