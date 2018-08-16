Carabao Cup: Sunderland 0-2 Sheffield Wednesday

From the section

Adam Reach (left) started his career at Sunderland's north-east rivals Middlesbrough

A goal in each half helped Sheffield Wednesday beat League One Sunderland to set up a Carabao Cup second round tie with Premier League newcomers Wolves.

Marco Matias put the Championship visitors ahead, prodding home when Alim Ozturk failed to clear in his own area.

Luke O'Nien had a shot blocked and Sunderland had a penalty appeal turned down when Matias appeared to handle.

But after Portuguese Matias saw a shot headed off the line, Adam Reach nodded in a second to seal it for the Owls.

Jos Luhukay's Wednesday made seven changes, with a first victory of 2018-19 ensuring Wolves will visit Hillsborough in round two.

Sunderland handed a debut to Reece James and first start to Elliot Embleton as they made six changes, but fell to a first defeat of the season.