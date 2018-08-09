Scottish Gossip: James Tavernier, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, St Mirren, Kilmarnock, Hibs

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Rangers kick out a £2m offer from West Bromwich Albion for captain James Tavernier but are now braced for the possibility of a further bid for the right-back ahead of their Europa League qualifier against Maribor. (Daily Mail)

Rangers have told West Brom and Brighton they will have to pay more than £5m if they want to sign Ibrox captain James Tavernier before today's English transfer deadline. (Daily Express, print edition)

New Aston Villa signing John McGinn reveals that manager Steve Bruce convinced him to join the English Championship side from Hibs by taking him out for dinner. (Sun)

"He is one of the best Hibs players in the last 25 or 30 years - I can't replace John McGinn," says Easter Road manager Neil Lennon. "If I was to replace him, I'd need to bring in a £20,000 a week player and I can't do that." (Scotsman)

Confident Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers believes his side have every chance of landing a knockout blow against AEK Athens to keep their Champions League dream alive. (Daily Record)

Midfielder Callum McGregor backs himself to score again in Greece as Celtic seek to improve on last night's 1-1 draw when they meet AEK Athens in next week's Champions League qualifier second leg. (Sun)

Lazio are the latest side to declare their interest in Celtic striker Moussa Dembele, according to reports in Italy. (Daily Record)

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes wants to sign two new players to ease his defensive crisis after Scott McKenna was ruled out for six weeks. (Daily Express, print edition)

St Mirren hope to bring in Danish striker Nicolai Brock-Madsen from Birmingham in time to face Rangers on Sunday. (Daily Record, print edition)

Kilmarnock striker Lee Erwin has discussed a possible move to Iran, where he could join ex-Celtic and Hibs striker Anthony Stokes and former Rangers winger Harry Forrester. (Sun, print edition)

Marcos Tavares, Maribor's Brazilian-born striker, promised last night to shoot down Scottish opposition in Europe for a fifth time when the Slovenian side take on Rangers in tonight's Europa League third round qualifying tie. (Herald, subscription required)

Honduras left-back Emilio Izaguirre says he has rejected offers from Turkey and Croatia to rejoin Celtic. (Daily Record, print edition)

"We're looking for a mentality change and we want that siege mentality from everyone at Rangers moving forward," says manager Steven Gerrard. (Scotsman)

Hibs goalkeeper Adam Bogdan has emerged as a huge doubt for tonight's Europa League match against Norwegian outfit Molde, while defender Darren McGregor has been all but ruled out of the first leg of the third qualifying round tie. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Hibs defender Efe Ambrose says having manager Neil Lennon in the technical area for this first time this term will help drive the players on against Molde. (Scotsman)

Former Dundee United midfielder Willo Flood is set for a move to Australia with Brisbane Roar. (Daily Record, print edition)