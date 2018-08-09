Jayne Ludlow: Wales head coach signs new deal

Jayne Ludlow enjoyed a glittering playing career with Arsenal

Fifa Women's World Cup qualifier: Wales v England Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Friday, 31 August Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two and BBC iPlayer

Wales manager Jayne Ludlow has signed a four-year contract extension to remain as the manager of the national team.

Ludlow has led Wales to within one win of the 2019 Women's World Cup, which would be Wales' first football World Cup since the men's finals in 1958.

The announcement came as Wales named their squad for their last World Cup qualifier against England on 31 August.

"I am so proud to be managing the national team, it's a great honour," Ludlow said in a statement.

"The challenges that we have ahead of us in terms of next year's World Cup and beyond excite me a great deal as we aim to get Wales to a major tournament for the first time."

Ffion Morgan made her senior Wales debut against Northern Ireland in 2017

Jonathan Ford, chief executive of the Football Association of Wales, said: "We are extremely delighted to see Jayne extend her tenure as the national team manager.

"She has been key in the development of women's football in Wales and her hard work with the national side has ensured a positive future for the game in Wales."

Ffion Morgan, who has recovered from a recent ACL injury, and Peyton Vincze both earn recalls for the qualifier with England at Rodney Parade.

Ludlow's side are currently unbeaten in the campaign and go into the sell-out game against Phil Neville's side without having conceded a goal.

Captain Sophie Ingle will lead a squad that includes the experience of Jess Fishlock, Natasha Harding and Angharad James, while Kayleigh Green is selected after scoring four goals in the qualifying so far.

However, Charlie Estcourt misses out as she recovers from a knee injury.

Wales squad: Claire Skinner (Cardiff City), Olivia Clarke (Nettleham), Laura O'Sullivan (Cyncoed Ladies), Loren Dykes (Bristol City), Sophie Ingle (Chelsea), Alice Griffiths (Cardiff City Ladies), Rhiannon Roberts (Liverpool), Rachel Rowe (Reading), Gemma Evans (Bristol City), Elise Hughes (Everton), Jess Fishlock (Seattle Reign), Hayley Ladd (Birmingham City), Angharad James (Everton), Nadia Lawrence (Cardiff City Ladies), Natasha Harding (Reading), Ffion Morgan (Cardiff City Ladies), Helen Ward (Watford), Kylie Nolan (Cardiff City Ladies), Peyton Vincze (Oklahoma), Kayleigh Green (Brighton & Hove Albion).