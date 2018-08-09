Ivan Toney: Peterborough United sign striker from Newcastle for undisclosed fee

Ivan Toney's Premier League debut came as an 85th-minute substitute for Aleksander Mitrovic against Chelsea in August 2015

Peterborough United have signed Newcastle striker Ivan Toney for an undisclosed six-figure fee.

The 22-year-old has had loan spells at Scunthorpe United, Shrewsbury Town, Barnsley and Wigan Athletic since joining Newcastle from Northampton in the summer of 2015.

Toney, who has agreed a "long-term deal" at London Road, made only four substitute appearances for the Magpies.

He has scored 43 goals in 173 appearances in all competitions.

"He is a young man who is coming from a great football club but has predominantly in the last few seasons been around a number of clubs on loan and it has to be said, he has been successful at each of them," Peterborough manager Steve Evans told the club website.

"I personally took up a reference on character on Ivan from most of the managers he has worked with because I know enough about him as a player, and every one of them said they would want him part of their group, so that is a very positive sign."

