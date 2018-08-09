Kayden Jackson: Ipswich Town sign Accrington Stanley striker for undisclosed fee

Kayden Jackson started Accrington's first-ever game in League One on Saturday - a 2-0 loss at home to Gillingham

Ipswich Town have signed Accrington Stanley striker Kayden Jackson for an undisclosed fee.

The 24-year-old has agreed a three-year contract at Portman Road with an option to extend it by a further 12 months.

Jackson scored 16 times in 50 games for Stanley after signing last August and helped the club win League Two.

He won a competition to get his first professional deal at Swindon in 2013, although he failed to make a first-team appearance for the Robins.

After a season at Tamworth, he returned to professional football with Wrexham before joining Barnsley in 2016.

He did not feature for the Championship club, but spent the first half of the season on loan at League Two side Grimsby Town.

