Andy Mangan: Striker re-joins Accrington Stanley after 10 years away

Andy Mangan came on as a substitute in Tranmere's play-off final win over Boreham Wood in May

Accrington Stanley have signed striker Andy Mangan on a one-year-deal with the option for a second season.

The 31-year-old left Bala Town in July after the Welsh side's Europa League loss to San Marino's Tre Fiori.

He only joined Bala in June having been released by Tranmere Rovers following their promotion to League Two in May.

Mangan, who has scored 115 goals in 425 games over a 14-year career, previously played for Stanley in two spells between 2005 and 2008.

He comes in after Stanley sold Kayden Jackson to Ipswich Town on Thursday.

"It's great to be back, this was my first professional club, it's always been special to me and I want to thank the gaffer and Jimmy (Bell) for welcoming me back," Mangan told the club website.

"I know I am nearly 32 but I have kept myself fit, I have played and scored goals in League One and I will do anything the gaffer tells me. I am here to help out with whatever he tells me to do."

