Lucas Perez: West Ham sign Spanish striker from Arsenal

Perez scored seven goals during his two seasons at Arsenal

West Ham have signed Spanish striker Lucas Perez from Arsenal for a reported fee of £4m.

The 29-year-old has signed a three-year deal with the Hammers, having spent the last two seasons with the Gunners.

He is Manuel Pellegrini's ninth summer signing and their second from Arsenal after the capture of Jack Wilshere.

"I'm very excited, as West Ham are giving me the chance to stay in the Premier League," Perez told the club's official website.

"I'm very happy to be part of this new project. West Ham have great fans and play in an amazing stadium, so to sign here brings me great joy. I'm very motivated."

West Ham director of football Mario Husillos added: "He is a very experienced player that Manuel and I both know well from Spain.

"He has great technical quality, and can play as both the main striker or the second striker in a deeper role. He scores goals but can also create them and link well with the midfielders."

Perez scored seven goals in 21 appearances for Arsenal having joined them from Deportivo La Coruna for £17m in August 2016.

The former Rayo Vallecano and PAOK player spent last season on loan back at Deportivo, scoring eight times in 35 La Liga appearances.