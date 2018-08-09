Darren Lyon leaves Hamilton Academical after contract 'mutually terminated'

Lyon scored twice last season, both goals coming against Rangers

Darren Lyon has left Hamilton Academical after the "mutual termination" of his contract, the Premiership club has announced.

Midfielder Lyon, 23, made 30 appearances last season in a variety of positions, including full-back.

And he was in Martin Canning's starting line-up for the opening league defeat at home to Hearts last Saturday.

Having come through the Accies' youth academy, Lyon scored three goals in 73 games since his 2014 debut.