Ollie Norburn: Shrewsbury Town sign Tranmere Rovers midfielder

League One side Shrewsbury Town have signed Tranmere Rovers midfielder Ollie Norburn on a three-year deal.

Town have paid an undisclosed fee for the 25-year-old.

He won promotion from the National League with Rovers last season and previously played under Shrewsbury boss John Askey at Macclesfield.

"Ollie had a really good season last season. He's got all the attributes to be a good player at this level," Askey told the Shrewsbury website.

Norburn is Askey's 14th summer signing after the departure of several members of the squad that reached the League One play-off final under previous boss Paul Hurst.

Jon Nolan and Toto Nsiala were sold to Hurst's new club, Ipswich Town, on Wednesday, while Alex Rodman, Joe Riley, Abu Ogogo and Junior Brown are among the others to have left.

