Leicester City: Filip Benkovic signs for undisclosed fee

Leicester City have signed Croatia Under-21 defender Filip Benkovic from Dinamo Zagreb for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old centre-back has agreed a five-year deal at the King Power Stadium to become the club's sixth signing this summer.

Benkovic made 30 appearances for the Croatian side last term as they clinched their domestic league title.

"I will give all my heart to this club, to the fans, to everybody," Benkovic said.

"The ambitions of Leicester City are so big. I think it's a very good step for me to go to the next level. I'm very happy to be here."

The Foxes have already signed right-back Ricardo Pereira, centre-back Jonny Evans, midfielder James Maddison, goalkeeper Danny Ward and winger Rachid Ghezzal.

Benkovic adds further depth to manager Claude Puel's squad before their Premier League opener at Manchester United on Friday (20:00 BST).

Puel said: "Filip is an exciting young player who has the potential to develop even more at Leicester.

"He has made a big contribution to Dinamo Zagreb over the last three years and has also benefitted from experiencing European football.

"I know he will give us some great options and competition in the squad and I'm delighted to have him here."