Lukas Nmecha: Manchester City and England Under-21 striker joins Preston on loan

Lukas Nmecha scored the winner when England Under-19s defeated Portugal 2-1 in the 2017 European Championships final

Preston North End have signed England Under-21 striker Lukas Nmecha from Manchester City on a season-long loan.

Nmecha, 19, is Preston's second loan signing from City in two days after Wednesday's arrival of Brandon Barker.

Preston had "beaten off a host of clubs" to sign Nmecha, who scored the winner for England Under-19s in the 2017 European Championships final.

"We have signed one of the brightest forwards in the country at his age group," North End boss Alex Neil said.

Nmecha played several games in City's 2018-19 pre-season tour of the USA, scoring his first goal at first-team level in a 3-2 win over Bayern Munich.

