Neil Lennon says he is expecting a close contest with 'slick outfit' Molde.

Hibernian face the Norwegian side at Easter Road on Thursday in the third qualifying round first leg.

Lennon believes his team face a difficult encounter after overcoming Asteras Tripolis in the previous round.

''I don't think there will be much between the teams really,'' said manager Lennon.

''I thought Asteras were a very good side so it was a good scalp for us. It may be a step up but not much. I don't think there will be much in it really''.