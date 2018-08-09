Canice Carroll: Brentford sign defender from Oxford

Republic of Ireland Under-19 international Canice Carroll featured 24 times for Oxford after coming through their youth academy

Championship side Brentford have signed defender Canice Carroll from Oxford United for an undisclosed fee.

The 19-year-old has agreed a two-year contract at Griffin Park, with the option of a further year, and will initially join the Bees' B team.

Irishman Carroll scored once in 17 appearances for the U's last season.

"We think he possesses skills that we can help take to the next level," Brentford B head coach Kevin O'Connor told the club website.

