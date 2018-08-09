Canice Carroll: Brentford sign defender from Oxford
-
- From the section Brentford
Championship side Brentford have signed defender Canice Carroll from Oxford United for an undisclosed fee.
The 19-year-old has agreed a two-year contract at Griffin Park, with the option of a further year, and will initially join the Bees' B team.
Irishman Carroll scored once in 17 appearances for the U's last season.
"We think he possesses skills that we can help take to the next level," Brentford B head coach Kevin O'Connor told the club website.
Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.