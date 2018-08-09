Callum Connolly: Everton youngster joins Wigan on loan

Callum Connolly has represented England at Under-21 level

Championship side Wigan Athletic have signed versatile Everton youngster Callum Connolly on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old had a loan spell with the Latics during the 2016-17 campaign, scoring two goals in 17 appearances.

Connolly, who can feature across the back line and in midfield, has featured once for Everton's first team and spent last season with Ipswich Town.

He netted four times in 35 outings for Ipswich.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.