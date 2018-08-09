Oxford United: Ricky Holmes and Tsun Dai join League One club

From the section

Ricky Holmes has found opportunities hard to come by since joining Sheffield United in January, making just five appearances for the Championship side

Oxford United have signed winger Ricky Holmes on a season-long loan deal from Championship club Sheffield United.

The former Northampton Town man moved to Bramall Lane in January after netting 19 goals in 64 games during an 18-month spell at Charlton.

Robinson told Oxford's website: "Ricky has been one of the outstanding players in League One for a long time."

Oxford have also signed Bury midfielder Tsun Dai, 19, on a two-year deal from Bury for an undisclosed fee.

