Oxford United: Ricky Holmes and Tsun Dai join League One club
- From the section Oxford Utd
Oxford United have signed winger Ricky Holmes on a season-long loan deal from Championship club Sheffield United.
The former Northampton Town man moved to Bramall Lane in January after netting 19 goals in 64 games during an 18-month spell at Charlton.
Robinson told Oxford's website: "Ricky has been one of the outstanding players in League One for a long time."
Oxford have also signed Bury midfielder Tsun Dai, 19, on a two-year deal from Bury for an undisclosed fee.
