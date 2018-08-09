Transfer news: Tottenham achieved objective, says manager Mauricio Pochettino

Media playback is not supported on this device Tottenham will be competitive - Pochettino

Tottenham "achieved their objective" and did a "great job" by keeping their best player in the transfer window, says manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Both Pochettino and striker Harry Kane, who was linked with Real Madrid, signed new long-term deals in the summer.

Spurs were the only Premier League club not to sign a single player, but they can still sell to clubs in Europe until the deadline on 31 August.

"I am not worried, I am not sad - I am so happy," said Pochettino.

The Argentine added: "We have a very good squad, we have very good players and it is not easy to add players that improve that.

"Of course we didn't sell players and with 25 players in the squad it's difficult to add.

"Our targets are always in the same level of Real Madrid or Manchester United or Manchester City, but for different circumstances we cannot achieve that.

"If you cannot add players who can improve your squad, the most important thing is to make sure you do not lose your best player.

"And I think that was a great job from the club to keep the best player and keep the manager."