Isaac Mbenza: Huddersfield sign winger on transfer deadline day

Huddersfield have signed Belgium Under-21 winger Isaac Mbenza from Ligue 1 side Montpellier on a season-long loan deal.

The Terriers have an option to make the deal for the 22-year-old permanent at the end of the 2018-19 season.

Mbenza scored 10 goals in 43 games for the French side last season and follows striker Steve Mounie, who moved to Town from Montpellier last summer.

"Isaac is a very exciting player," said head coach David Wagner.

The German added: "This is a great deal for Huddersfield Town for a player with such ability and potential. You do not play for Belgium at under-21 level unless you have some outstanding attributes.

"He is a very quick winger with a direct style of play, which is exactly what we were looking for. As you can see from his last season at Montpellier, he has a real eye for goal too."