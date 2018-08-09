Stefan Payne: Bristol Rovers sign Shrewsbury striker and Watford's Alex Jakubiak on loan

From the section

Stefan Payne has scored 49 league goals so far in his professional career

Bristol Rovers have signed two strikers, bringing in Shrewsbury Town's Stefan Payne for an undisclosed fee and Watford's Alex Jakubiak on loan.

Former Gillingham and Barnsley front man Payne, 26, who was Town's top scorer last season with 14 goals, has signed an undisclosed-length deal.

Jakubiak, 21, spent the latter half of last season on loan at Scottish club Falkirk, after a spell at Wycombe.

He has made one senior league appearances for Watford so far.

