Peter Vincenti: Macclesfield Town sign midfielder from Coventry
League Two side Macclesfield Town have signed Peter Vincenti after the midfielder was released from his contract at Coventry City.
The 32-year-old has agreed a two-year deal with the Silkmen.
Vincenti scored three goals in 29 outings in all competitions last season as the Sky Blues were promoted to League One.
The Jersey-born player has previously had spells with Stevenage, Aldershot Town and Rochdale.
