Celtic's Brendan Rodgers evades question about club's ambition

Manager Brendan Rodgers, left, has worked closely since his arrival with chief executive Peter Lawwell

Brendan Rodgers has refused to say if his ambitions for Celtic are being matched by the Scottish champions' board.

It is understood the Celtic manager is unhappy about the Glasgow club failing to secure summer signing targets, including John McGinn.

The Scotland midfielder was sold by Hibernian to Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Asked if the board match his ambitions, Rodgers said: "I wouldn't answer that. It's private."

Comments Rodgers made earlier this week have not gone down well with members of the Celtic board, who a proud of their track record in the transfer market.

Talking before Saturday's trip to Tynecastle to face Hearts in the Scottish Premiership, the Northern Irishman was asked on Thursday if it was an ongoing challenge.

"I've got a huge respect for the people that work at this club - the board and the directors," he said. "They've created a very stable foundation and I have to respect that.

"Of course, as a manager, I always want the club to be the very best it can be for the supporters, but I have to maybe understand where the limits are sometimes."

Celtic's only signings so far this summer are striker Odsonne Edouard from Paris St-Germain, and goalkeeper Scott Bain from Dundee, both of whom were on loan to the club last season.

However, Rodgers confirmed two deals are close to being completed.

Honduras left-back Emilio Izaguirre, who left Celtic for Al-Fayha in Saudi Arabia last summer, is to return.

Meanwhile, Australia winger Daniel Arzani is to join on loan from Manchester City after confirmation of his switch from Melbourne City.