Majeed Waris: Ghana striker excited to be returning to France

Ghana international Majeed Waris says he is excited by the challenge of returning to France after joining Nantes on a season-long loan from Portuguese giants FC Porto.

The striker, 26, scored 33 goals in a combined 88 appearances for French clubs Valenciennes and Lorient, before moving to Portugal in January.

"The opportunity to return to a familiar league is exciting and the target is to challenge myself," he told BBC Sport.

"The Porto coach (Sérgio Conceição) wanted me to stay. But I explained to him that I need to play more and make up for lost time, hence my choice to come to Nantes.

"I've only heard positive things about Nantes and I also experienced a great atmosphere when I came here to play with Lorient."

Waris - who was the top scorer in Sweden in the 2012 season with 23 goals for BK Hacken - played eight games for Porto.

Despite an international career blighted by injury, Waris has won 25 caps for Ghana and has four goals.

Having previously played in Russia and Turkey, he is eager to re-launch his international career after almost a year away from the Black Stars.

"The desire and passion to play for my country at the next African Cup of Nations is equally a reason to come here.

"Playing for Ghana is always an honour. Playing with Nantes would give me the opportunity to do it in Cameroon with Ghana," said Waris, who has the option to join Nantes on a permanent deal.