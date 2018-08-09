Holders Swifts to host Limavady in League Cup
Holders Dungannon Swifts will begin their League Cup defence at home to Limavady United in the second round.
The Swifts defeated Ballymena United at the Windsor Park showpiece in February to lift the first senior trophy in the club's history.
Much-fancied Championship side Larne will welcome Glentoran to Inver Park while beaten Ballymena host Dollingstown.
All ties will be played on Tuesday 28 August.
The 12 Premiership sides enter the draw at the second round stage.
BetMcLean League Cup second round draw
Cliftonville v Lisburn Distillery
Tobermore United v Portadown
Dungannon Swifts v Limavady United
Carrick Rangers v Sport & Leisure Swifts
Institute v Loughgall
Larne v Glentoran
Coleraine v Ballyclare Comrades
Newry City v Knockbreda
Glenavon v Dergview
HW Welders v Portstewart
Annagh United v Warrenpoint Town
Ards v Newington YC
PSNI v Crusaders
Linfield v Moyola Park
Ballymena United v Dollingstown