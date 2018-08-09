Jay Dasilva: Bristol City sign Chelsea left-back on season-long loan
- From the section Bristol City
Bristol City have signed Chelsea left-back Jay Dasilva on a season-long loan.
The 20-year-old England youth international is a three-time winner of the FA Youth Cup with the Blues.
He has previously had two loan spells at Charlton Athletic, where he made a total of 40 League One starts.
"I am very excited about what Jay will bring to the squad. He has already achieved a lot for such a young player and we believe in his ability," head coach Lee Johnson told City's website.
