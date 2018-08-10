Quiz: Can you name the 27 Championship Scotland internationals?
John McGinn has become the latest Scotland international to move to the English Championship after signing for Aston Villa.
The former Hibernian midfielder will be one of 27 players with a Scotland cap - earned under Gordon Strachan or Alex McLeish - plying their trade in the English second tier this season.
How many of them can you name? You've got three minutes to find them all.
And the retired Alan Hutton doesn't count...
How many Scotland internationals are in the English Championship?
|Answers