Josh Windass: Rangers midfielder signs for Wigan Athletic

Wigan signing Windass' Rangers highlights

Wigan Athletic have signed attacking midfielder Josh Windass from Rangers on a three-year deal.

Windass, 24, had been at the Scottish Premiership side since July 2016, scoring 19 times in 71 appearances.

The Englishman finished last season as Rangers' joint-top scorer with 18 goals in all competitions.

"Josh is an exciting player with an eye for a goal and he gives us further strength in attacking positions," said Wigan manager Paul Cook.