Emilio Izaguirre: Celtic poised to complete deal for full-back's return

Emilio Izaguirre won 10 major honours in his first seven-year spell at Celtic

Emilio Izaguirre's return to Celtic will be "completed in the next 24 hours", says manager Brendan Rodgers.

The Honduras left-back, 32, spent seven seasons at Celtic Park before moving to Saudi Arabian club Al-Fayha a year ago.

Rodgers also hopes Australia winger Daniel Arzani's loan move from Manchester City will be sealed shortly, with the deal "virtually complete".

And he "does not anticipate" losing Belgian centre-back Dedryck Boyata.

Celtic rejected an £8m offer from Fulham earlier this week, with the English transfer window now closed.

Izaguirre will provide cover for first-choice left-back Kieran Tierney and 20-year-old Calvin Miller.

"In my time here, when he was here, Emilio was exceptional as a professional," said Rodgers.

"When he is asked to play, it doesn't matter the gap from when he last played, he comes in at a really good level. So if we can do that, it would be a really good addition to our squad in order to cover Kieran."

Izaguirre, who won six titles in his previous spell at Celtic, had signed a two-year deal at Al-Fayha but is a free agent after agreeing to terminate his contract.

Arzani, meanwhile, attended Celtic's Champions League match against AEK Athens on Wednesday and remained in Glasgow on Thursday.

"We hope for that to complete in the next few days," added Rodgers, who does not expect the winger to be available for selection immediately.

"He is going to have to come in and adjust and get up to speed and adapt, and get some hard work in before we can consider him for a game."

Rodgers also confirmed he hopes to re-introduce Boyata, who has yet to play since returning from the World Cup, into the team "sooner rather than later".