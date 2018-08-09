Ryan Colclough: Scunthorpe United sign Wigan Athletic forward

Ryan Colclough has scored 26 goals in 147 games during his playing career

Scunthorpe United have signed forward Ryan Colclough from Wigan Athletic on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Colcough, 23, scored six goals in 35 games for the Latics last season as they won promotion to the Championship.

He departs the DW Stadium having made 56 appearances at Wigan and scored eight goals in total.

The former Crewe Alexandra player, who joined Wigan in January 2016 and since spent time on loan to MK Dons, has scored 26 goals in 147 career matches.

