Stranraer 'have a word' plea to parents after match-day trouble

Stranraer's board have asked parents to speak to children after recent Stair Park incidents

Stranraer have urged parents to "have a word" with their children following trouble at recent matches.

The Stair Park club and police are looking into issues from last month's friendly with Ayr United and Saturday's League One opener with Raith Rovers.

Two banning orders are being issued this week while criminal charges have already been brought due to previous incidents according to the club.

"Some recent behaviour has been totally unacceptable," said a statement.

"If you are a parent or guardian and your child attends the games, we need your support in having a word with them about their behaviour in and around the ground before they get dragged into something that can't be defended.

"We have many children/youths who attend games on their own, cause no issues at all and are very welcome.

"But, sadly, we have a minority who think it is acceptable to cause bother and it is these people we need to identify."