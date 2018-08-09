Steven Gerrard: Rangers boss cautious despite Europa League win over Maribor

Steven Gerrard was impressed with Rangers' second half

Manager Steven Gerrard says Rangers will not get carried away after a "stunning" second half display earned a 3-1 Europa League win over Maribor.

Goals from Alfredo Morelos, James Tavernier and Lassana Coulibaly have the Ibrox club in a commanding position ahead of Thursday's second leg.

But Gerrard says the third qualifying round tie is still in the balance.

"I've learned playing European football that it's never over at this stage," said the former Liverpool captain.

"They are a good team with Champions League experience and they will be fired up next week. They are at home and they'll have confidence they can turn the result around.

"Of course 3-1 looks better than 2-1 but this is only half-time. We're not getting carried away."

The turning point of the match came five minutes into the second half when Tavernier put Rangers into a 2-1 lead.

West Bromwich Albion had seen a bid for the right-back rejected earlier in the day, and Gerrard is understandably keen to keep hold of his captain through the remainder of the Scottish transfer window.

"I don't appreciate that attention 24 hours before a big game. I'd like a phone call off of big Darren (Moore, West Brom boss) at some point," said Gerrard.

"But James handled it very well and that was probably his strongest performance so far.

"It's up to James whether he tells you what has been said between us over the past few days but he has my full support. I want James Tavernier here as long as I'm here."

Turn up the tempo

Rangers started both halves well and got goals at really good times in the match. Maribor had a thirty minute spell in the first half when they were in control and maybe should've scored another. There's no doubt there was a reaction in the second half.

Rangers' tempo increased, they created more opportunities, they were playing higher up the pitch and they got their goal. Rangers' first goal was a sniff of offside and it was a definite handball for the last one, but these are the breaks that you get and Rangers have had them tonight.

They'll be more than delighted to take them because it means they have a big advantage going into the away leg.

- Steven Thompson, former Rangers and Scotland striker on BBC Scotland