Watford: Hornets sign West Ham youngster Domingos Quina
Watford have signed 18-year-old attacking midfielder Domingos Quina from Premier League rivals West Ham.
The Portugal Under-20 international has moved to Vicarage Road on a four-year deal from the London Stadium.
Quina made four senior appearances for the Hammers last season, after making his first-team debut in July 2016 against Domzale in the Europa League.
The youngster played a key role as Portugal won last month's Under-19 European Championships.