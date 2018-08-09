Watford: Hornets sign West Ham youngster Domingos Quina

From the section

Domingos Quina chases then-Arsenal player Theo Walcott in an EFL Cup tie

Watford have signed 18-year-old attacking midfielder Domingos Quina from Premier League rivals West Ham.

The Portugal Under-20 international has moved to Vicarage Road on a four-year deal from the London Stadium.

Quina made four senior appearances for the Hammers last season, after making his first-team debut in July 2016 against Domzale in the Europa League.

The youngster played a key role as Portugal won last month's Under-19 European Championships.