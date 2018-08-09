Transfer news: Liverpool's Danny Ings joins Southampton on loan

Danny Ings made his last Liverpool performance in a pre-season friendly against Torino on Tuesday

Southampton have signed Liverpool striker Danny Ings on a season-long loan, ahead of a permanent move next summer.

The 26-year-old scored four goals in 25 appearances for Liverpool after moving from Burnley in June 2015.

Ings's progress at Anfield was hampered by two serious knee injuries sustained during his time at the club.

Saints manager Mark Hughes says he fought off "significant competition" to land the Reds' striker.

"We have admired him for some time now, not only for his ability, but also his character and personality, which we feel will be an ideal fit in our dressing room," said Hughes.

Ings - who was born in Winchester - returns to the south coast after beginning his career with Southampton's local rivals Bournemouth.

"He's obviously a local boy, who gives us another excellent option up front," Hughes added.

Ings became Saints' fifth signing of the transfer window after Mohamed Elyounoussi, Angus Gunn, Stuart Armstrong and Jannik Vestergaard all completed moves to St Mary's this summer.

Southampton begin their Premier League campaign at home to Burnley on Sunday, 12 August.