Europa League: Assistant referee badly cut by drink thrown from stands at Sturm Graz

Sturm Graz dropped into Europa League qualifying after losing to Ajax in the Champions League

Sturm Graz have condemned the "damaging" behaviour of a fan who threw a full drink at an assistant referee which cut his head open.

The incident happened at the Austrian club's home Europa League fixture with Cypriot club AEK Larnaca on Thursday.

TV footage clearly shows a home fan rising from his seat and aiming the heavy projectile towards the assistant.

Sturm Graz said the fan had been apprehended and they were now considering what action would be taken.

"We are sorry that today we have disappointed many football fans," a statement read.

"This damages the reputation of football and us as a club. We always try to see football as a positive celebration and to tackle these things exactly. Fair play is our top priority."

The match was stopped in the 77th minute after Swedish assistant Fredrik Klyver was hit by what appeared to be a large plastic cup filled with liquid.

He received treatment at the side of the pitch for a nasty gash before being helped from the field of play with a bandage around his head.

After a delay of about 24 minutes, Klyver was replaced by fourth official Magnus Lindgren and the match was resumed. Lanarca went on to win the third qualifying-round, first-leg tie 2-0.