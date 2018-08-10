Swansea City: Assistant manager Billy Reid understands transfer 'frustration'

Federico Fernandez, Jordan Ayew, Jordi Amat and Sam Clucas all left Swansea City on transfer deadline day

Swansea City assistant manager Billy Reid insists manager Graham Potter has not been left disillusioned by the club's transfer window.

Reid joined the club this summer as part of Potter's backroom team.

Following relegation from the Premier League, Swansea have seen 12 senior players leave the Liberty Stadium and only five arrive and are left with only one senior central defender.

"I can understand people feeling frustrated," said Reid.

"But in our opinion the club needed a fresh outlook and it will get it with new players coming in."

Swansea failed to land Brentford midfielder Ryan Woods, a player Potter had targeted, as the club saw Jordan Ayew, Federico Fernandez, Jordi Amat and Sam Clucas all leave the club on deadline day.

Billy Reid, Graham Potter and Kyle Macaulay are aiming to bring back Swansea's identity

Asked if Potter, who did not attend Swansea's pre-match press briefing as he was ill, felt let down by the activity, Reid said: "I don't think so. We worked at a small club in Sweden, this is a different situation here but we are positive people."

Swansea only signed Wales international Declan John on deadline day, although they are now ready to utilise the loan market.

"Players have left but we wanted players here who want to play for Swansea City," Reid added.

"It's important to us, we want a group that can pull together for the club and the fans.

"We knew the situation here before we came in. There are certain areas where we have to recognise it is a 46-game season and are a little bit short in terms of numbers. We have the loan market to work and we will have to be prudent in that.

"Things here can be a fresh start and we have a group of players who will flourish.

"The most important thing for us as a management team is fans get behind us. We realise at the moment things are a little bit more difficult than maybe we thought but we have full belief in Graham."