Birmingham City v Swansea City

Birmingham boss Garry Monk took his first managerial role with Swansea City in 2014

Birmingham City will be short of options in midfield when they welcome Swansea City for their Championship fixture on Friday.

Craig Gardner is suspended after his red card at Middlesbrough, David Davis has an ankle injury and Cheikh Ndoye has been loaned to French side Angers.

Dutch goalkeeper Erwin Mulder could make his first start for the Swans.

Mulder, who joined from Heerenveen in 2017, replaced the injured Kristoffer Nordfeldt in their win against Preston.

Match facts