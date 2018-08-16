Birmingham City v Swansea City
-
- From the section Championship
Birmingham City will be short of options in midfield when they welcome Swansea City for their Championship fixture on Friday.
Craig Gardner is suspended after his red card at Middlesbrough, David Davis has an ankle injury and Cheikh Ndoye has been loaned to French side Angers.
Dutch goalkeeper Erwin Mulder could make his first start for the Swans.
Mulder, who joined from Heerenveen in 2017, replaced the injured Kristoffer Nordfeldt in their win against Preston.
Match facts
- This is the first league meeting between Birmingham and Swansea since December 2008, a goalless draw at St Andrew's.
- Birmingham's last win over Swansea - in September 2013 in a League Cup third-round tie - was Garry Monk's final match as a player, playing the full 90 minutes for Swansea.
- In the post-war era, Welsh sides have collected just four wins in 43 league visits to Birmingham - Swansea twice (March 1953 and March 1995) and Cardiff twice (December 1966 and January 2013).
- Monk has only lost two of his past 11 home Championship matches (W7 D2), losing just one as Blues manager (0-1 v Middlesbrough in March).
- Swansea have not won three consecutive league matches since their final three matches of the 2016-17 season in the Premier League.