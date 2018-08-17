League Two
Notts County19:45Yeovil
Venue: Meadow Lane

Notts County v Yeovil Town

Friday 17th August 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Exeter22005146
2Lincoln City22005146
3MK Dons22003126
4Forest Green21105234
5Mansfield21105234
6Stevenage21105324
7Colchester21102024
8Tranmere21103214
9Crewe21016153
10Port Vale21013213
11Bury21011103
12Grimsby210134-13
13Crawley210123-13
14Swindon210146-23
15Cambridge210135-23
16Newport210113-23
17Northampton201123-11
18Notts County201123-11
19Oldham201123-11
20Yeovil201123-11
21Carlisle201135-21
22Cheltenham200202-20
23Macclesfield200225-30
24Morecambe200208-80
