Crystal Palace: Roy Hodgson signs one-year contract extension

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson has signed a one-year contract extension to keep him at Selhurst Park until 2020.

Hodgson, 71, took charge of the Eagles in September 2017 and led them to 11th in the Premier League last season.

This season will mark Croydon-born Hodgson's 43rd year in football management.

"Having stood on the terraces in the 1950s, it is a wonderful thing to be managing my boyhood club all these years later," said the ex-England boss.

