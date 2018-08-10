Max Power: Sunderland sign Wigan midfielder on loan

From the section

Max Power has scored 11 goals for Wigan Athletic in 143 appearances

Sunderland have signed midfielder Max Power on loan from Championship club Wigan Athletic until January, with a view to a permanent move.

The 25-year-old has made more than 140 appearances for the Latics in three years and helped the club win the League One title in 2016 and 2018.

"Max gives us a little bit more of a presence physically," Sunderland boss Jack Ross told the club's website.

The former Tranmere Rovers captain becomes Ross' twelfth summer signing.

