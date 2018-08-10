Tony Fernandes: QPR co-chairman says his time at Championship club is 'coming to a close'

QPR co-chairman Tony Fernandes
Tony Fernandes bought out previous majority shareholders Flavio Briatore and Bernie Ecclestone to take control of QPR in 2011

Tony Fernandes has said his time as co-chairman of Championship club QPR is "fast coming to a close".

Fernandes took over at the west London club in 2011 and has been co-chairman with majority shareholder Ruben Gnanalingam since 2015.

But his spell has been controversial and last month saw QPR fined £17m as part of a £42m settlement for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

Fernandes said on Twitter that he always believed in "being transparent".

The Malaysian businessman, who founded airline AirAsia, has been a regular presence on social media but suggested that would be changing.

He said: "Twitter will be an endless debate. Right or wrong it's how I am. From Crisis in AirAsia I have always believed in being transparent. But my time as chairman is fast coming to a close."

Rangers are controlled by Fernandes and Gnanalingam, with Kamarudin Bin Meranun and the family of Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal also holding stakes.

