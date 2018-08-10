Chelsea approached by Exeter City over potential loan deals for young players

Ethan Ampadu became Exeter's youngest player when he made his debut in 2016 aged 15 and joined Chelsea last summer

Exeter City manager Matt Taylor says he has approached Chelsea to try to bring in some of their young players on loan.

The League Two club sold Ethan Ampadu to the Premier League club last year and Taylor watched the Blues' under-21 team play Swindon Town this week.

"We have asked the question on a couple of players," Taylor told BBC Sport.

"I feel this is a good club for young players to develop, so we'll continue to ask the question to all the top clubs and try and get the best talent."

Exeter have a good reputation for developing young talent. As well as Ampadu, the club has produced highly-rated Brentford striker Ollie Watkins and sold a total of six players - several for six-figure fees or higher - since January 2015.

Taylor was manager of City's Under-23 side before succeeding Paul Tisdale as manager in May and had a major role in the development of the club's best youngsters.

"It reflects well on us as a club every time Ethan puts on that Chelsea shirt and we're proud of that," Taylor said.

"We're trying to build those relationships, any players we get on loan we aim to develop them as well."