Christian Mbulu: Motherwell boss content after signing former Millwall defender

Christian Mbulu (left) had been playing for Millwall Under-23s

Defender Christian Mbulu has signed for Motherwell after leaving Millwall, with manager Stephen Robinson now happy with the squad he has assembled this summer.

Tom Aldred, 27, returned to Fir Park on loan from Bury on Thursday.

And he and 22-year-old Mbulu will compensate for the sale of Cedric Kipre to Wigan Athletic and an injury to fellow centre-half Charles Dunne.

"I think we have enough cover and it's time to get back to being solid like last season," Robinson said.

Motherwell lost 3-0 to Hibernian on the opening weekend of the Scottish Premiership season, the game quickly following the £1m sale of Kipre and with Dunne having been ruled out for up to four months.

"I have signed Tom and lost Charles Dunne, who is a big loss to us, and also Cedric, but I feel we have the personnel in the building with young Christian as well, who is one who is up-and-coming with a lot of potential but maybe not for right here, right now," Robinson said.

"We have Barry Maguire, who can play centre-midfield and centre-half as well."

Aldred also spent the second half of last season with Well on loan from Bury, playing 22 times, but lacks match sharpness as the Steelmen prepare to face Hamilton Academical in Saturday's Lanarkshire derby.

"He hasn't trained yet - he only came up late last night and has not played in any competitive games yet," Robinson explained.

"I will have a look at him. We want to put him in, but we will have to see where he is."

Mbulu, who has signed a one-year contract after impressing on trial, came through the youth ranks with Millwall but failed to break into the English Championship club's first team.

His only senior experience was three matches in March 2017 while on loan to Braintree Town in the National League and he will initially join Well's reserve squad.

Mbulu told Well's website: "It's a good platform for me to get some game time.

"I think it's a great club for me to come to at this stage of my career and hopefully reach my full potential."