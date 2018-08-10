Christopher Schindler: Huddersfield defender signs new contract

Christopher Schindler plays for Huddersfield Town in a 2017-18 pre-season friendly
Christopher Schindler scored the winning penalty in the 2017 play-off final, securing Huddersfield's promotion to the Premier League

Huddersfield defender Christopher Schindler has signed a new contract that will keep him at the Premier League club until the summer of 2021.

The 28-year-old's new deal also includes the option of a further one-year extension.

The club's reigning player of the year featured in all but one game for the Terriers in 2017/18.

"He took to the Premier League as if he had played in it all his life," head coach David Wagner said.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also in Sport