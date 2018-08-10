Christopher Schindler: Huddersfield defender signs new contract

Christopher Schindler scored the winning penalty in the 2017 play-off final, securing Huddersfield's promotion to the Premier League

Huddersfield defender Christopher Schindler has signed a new contract that will keep him at the Premier League club until the summer of 2021.

The 28-year-old's new deal also includes the option of a further one-year extension.

The club's reigning player of the year featured in all but one game for the Terriers in 2017/18.

"He took to the Premier League as if he had played in it all his life," head coach David Wagner said.