Elliot Hodge: Burton Albion sign son of Steve Hodge after Notts County exit

Elliott Hodge
Elliott Hodge only made four appearances and one start for Notts County last season

Burton Albion have signed midfielder Elliott Hodge on a deal until January.

Hodge, 22, is the son of Steve Hodge, who played for Nottingham Forest and England and was a team-mate of Brewers manager Nigel Clough.

He has been with Burton during pre-season having left Notts County at the end of 2017-18.

Hodge told the club website: "I'm delighted. I've been training a long time here so it's nice to get it done. The lads have been really welcoming."

