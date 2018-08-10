Elliot Hodge: Burton Albion sign son of Steve Hodge after Notts County exit
Burton Albion have signed midfielder Elliott Hodge on a deal until January.
Hodge, 22, is the son of Steve Hodge, who played for Nottingham Forest and England and was a team-mate of Brewers manager Nigel Clough.
He has been with Burton during pre-season having left Notts County at the end of 2017-18.
Hodge told the club website: "I'm delighted. I've been training a long time here so it's nice to get it done. The lads have been really welcoming."
