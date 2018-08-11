Prejuce Nakoulma: Burkina Faso striker leaves Nantes

Prejuce Nakoulma was a key member of the Burkina Faso team which finished as runners-up at the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations

Nantes have confirmed that veteran Burkina Faso striker Prejuce Nakoulma has had his contract terminated by the French Ligue 1 club.

The 31-year-old joined Nantes in January 2017, with injury and a lack of opportunity resulting in nine goals in 29 appearances.

"The club wish Préjuce Nakoulma all the very best for his future career," said Nantes in a statement.

Nakoulma has been widely linked with a return to Turkish football, having previously played for Mersin Idmanyurdu and Kayserispor.

He was a key part of the Burkina Faso side which finished the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations as surprise runners-up.

Nakoulma also played a key role and scored twice as the Stallions finished third at the 2017 edition of the Nations Cup tournament in Gabon.

He has 51 caps for his country, scoring 13 times - including a hat-trick in a 4-0 home win over Cape Verde in a 2018 World Cup qualifier last November.